Community Development Director highlights commercial property and housing programs, hotel projects that are in the works

By SARA HALL

A community meeting last week focused on the commercial property and housing programs, and highlighted a number of hotel remodel projects that are currently in the works in Laguna Beach.

The LB Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee held their monthly meeting via Zoom on Thursday (Dec. 7) with Community Development Director Marc Wiener as the featured speaker. Nearly two dozen people attended online.

He shared the “30,000-foot overview” of business-related programs and projects in the city.

Wiener highlighted a new commercial property maintenance ordinance that is scheduled to be reviewed by the City Council in early January. Over the last nine months, staff worked with the Chamber on the program and have already done quite a bit of outreach on it, he added. It’s going to establish some code enforcement procedures that include the ability to require property owners to upgrade the appearance of their building, like putting on some fresh paint, fixing broken windows, or enhancing the landscaping.

“We’re not necessarily asking the property owners to get their properties in pristine condition, but there is a minimum standard and a certain level of quality the city would like to see,” Wiener said.

They’ve already targeted 20 to 30 properties where it could be implemented right off the bat, he noted.

The city is looking for ways to incentivize the program, he added, and staff is planning to recommend to the council that they look at reducing fees for any work that comes in, to get permits to correct the violations, and they also want to set up a recognition program for the property owners that have upgraded their buildings. They’re also looking to bring on a code enforcement officer who would focus on the program and help get it up to speed.

“I’m really excited about this program. I think it has a lot of potential to improve the aesthetics and the town as a whole,” Wiener said.

The program is slated to be placed on the Jan. 9, 2024 council agenda.

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Community Development Director Marc Wiener

Wiener also noted that Phase II of the Downtown Specific Plan is on the agenda for the December 12 council meeting.

During the first phase of the program, the city relaxed permitting requirements and parking standards to try to help promote more business and less vacant spaces in the Downtown, he explained. It also established other design standards and guidelines.

Phase II will look for opportunities to allow for housing in the Downtown, he explained.

Currently, throughout most of the Downtown, there’s a one-story, 12-foot height limit that makes it very difficult to do any housing over a commercial building or at the site at all, he explained.

“So we’re going to be looking to increase the height limits to some extent in some of the areas of the Downtown. We’re really trying to create that opportunity (for housing). It’s important for individuals who work in the city and are looking for some lower-cost housing options – apartments are generally more affordable and these smaller units are more affordable than single-family houses – but also having individuals that live in the Downtown, they’ll help support the businesses,” in the area, Wiener said. “I really see it as a win-win. We’re going to be approaching it with the view that we want to maintain the character of the Downtown, we want to keep the Downtown special and what it is; but also create some opportunity for housing, for some level of change.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The city is working on making outdoor dining and the Promenade on Forest permanent, as well as updating the Downtown Specific Plan

Wiener also mentioned that the Planning Commission approved certain housing-related amendments on December 6, which are primarily focused on affordable housing. It’s going to look to reducing some of the barriers to building new housing units in the commercial and mixed-use districts throughout the city, he explained.

The proposed ordinance would amend portions of the Laguna Beach Municipal Code in accordance with state housing laws and the city’s housing element. The changes include a new chapter for the city’s inclusionary housing policy and new provisions related to density bonuses, single-room occupancy units, transitional and supportive housing, low barrier navigation centers, reasonable accommodations, home occupation/work-live standards, and lot consolidations for senior and affordable housing projects. The amendments would also modify the development standards and parking requirements for the residential component of mixed-use projects in the city’s commercial zones (outside the Downtown Specific Plan area) to improve the feasibility of infill housing projects.

Part of the reason Laguna Beach doesn’t have much residential above commercial and mixed-use is because the city’s zoning code makes it very challenging to do so, in terms of development standards and parking requirements, he explained. As a result, after several decades of having these restrictive policies in place, there are less housing units being built in these zones.

“What this is going to do is reduce some of the barriers to that, make it more feasible, make it more financially feasible for developers to build those units above commercial uses,” Wiener said.

Staff plans to bring it to council in February 2024.

There are a few upcoming projects he’s excited about in the Downtown, Wiener said.

He mentioned the recent opening of the Rivian reuse and remodel project of South Coast Cinemas, which held a grand opening on December 9. They took on a challenging site and proposed a use for the long-closed property, he noted. Located at the historic theaters at 154-162 South Coast Highway, the project included retail space, food and beverage service and a restored theater. Plans have been refined through the city process over the last several years.

“I think it’s going to be a really fantastic addition to the Downtown,” Wiener said. “Like most projects in Laguna Beach, it took a lot of effort to get it there – in terms of the planning permits, in terms of the building permits – but once it got going, it moved pretty fast. I feel proud to have participated in that and helped to shepherd it along.”

They are also seeing a lot of hotel upgrade and improvement projects at the moment, Wiener noted.

“I appreciate that these hotels and these property owners, these businesses, want to invest in the city. They they’re looking to upgrade their properties and really raise the bar for the aesthetics and also just the experience for residents and for visitors,” Wiener said.

An application for Hotel Laguna is slated to go before the Planning Commission in January 2024 for the restoration project. Plans call for restoration of the exterior and city staff is working with them on the remodel of the rooms, he explained. They are in the process of getting the appropriate permits and entitlements.

“It seems that the applicant is really eager to move that forward and do the work,” he said.

Construction could possibly be complete within the next seven months or so, he added.

The city also recently issued permits for the Surf and Sand hotel project, which is currently underway, Wiener said. It’s a pretty significant remodel of the entire site, he added.

“I think it’s going to come out really well,” he commented.

Pacific Edge is another substantial remodel of a local resort, which includes a new wing of the hotel, he pointed out. Staff is preparing to issue the permits in the near future and are working with the applicant on the project. It’s another exciting project for the town, he added.

Another hotel project that will be headed to the Planning Commission fairly soon is for Laguna Lodge, Wiener explained. What they’re proposing for that site is really nice, he commented.

The Promenade on Forest project will return to the City Council in January 2024 when staff presents two design concepts, Wiener said. Once they get the green light on the council’s choice, staff will work diligently with the design firm, RRM, on a permanent plan. The Planning Commission on November 15 unanimously approved extending the closure of lower Forest Avenue as city staff continues the work. Their goal is to have everything entitled, building permits in place, and constructed within a three-year timeframe.

“The goal really is to try to make it a world-class experience there, really give it a sense of place and something the community can be proud of and a destination for everyone in town that wants to go there and enjoy it,” Wiener said.

Council also recently approved extending the outdoor dining program.

He also answered questions from the meeting attendees about online permitting, the commercial maintenance ordinance, city processes and code, and more.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.