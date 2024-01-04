NewLeftHeader

Art as political statement: Duffy show at Cultural Center FP 121523

Share this story

Art as political statement: Duffy show at Cultural Center challenges established societal institutions, practices

By THERESA KEEGAN

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Some say the highest calling of art is to challenge the status quo and Ricardo Duffy’s most powerful work certainly does that. From George Washington to major corporations, Duffy lays bare iconoclastic concepts in traditional American culture.

“It brings out angst, but for some reason I really love the political satire,” Duffy said of his work.

His art gives his voice volume, and a retrospective of his work is now being shown at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC). “Ricardo Duffy: Art as Political and Social Commentary” features work ranging from bright, colorful, large murals to sculptural pieces with subtle messaging. Duffy builds upon his cultural background as well as societal commentary.

art as profile

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Ricardo Duffy

Ricardo Duffy was at the opening of his newest retrospective at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center in December

His creativity blends his rich cultural background – that includes indigenous, Irish and Lithuanian heritage – as well as ceramic skills that were academically honed at Ventura College and Cal State Fullerton. His vast exposure to numerous art styles working at Self Help Graphics and Art under the tutelage of Sister Karen Boccalero dominates his work. It was here that Duffy began creating art strongly influenced by the political world around him. He developed great skill as a colorist, embracing vibrant hues as well as clashing them with white Day of the Dead skulls.

He was prolific in this bold art format that came naturally to him, he said. Observing events from a perspective shaped by his family’s indigenous roots, produced no shortage of content.

“For me it (my art) has to do, number one, with the environment,” he said. “I believe in the laws of nature, but the laws of nature are out of balance now. Man has screwed up.”

Throughout his career, Duffy has created many outdoor public art pieces, including a seating installation at the Los Angeles Civic Center Park which features handcrafted tiles of Mayan figures skateboarding as well as a library installation at the Lincoln Heights library featuring a plumed serpent honoring both Latino and Asian communities.

The retrospective of his show at the Cultural Center on Forest Avenue has selected work from the 1990s to the present and they address many issues.

art as room

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Ricardo Duffy

Ricardo Duffy’s work, which also pays tribute to Day of the Dead icons, fills the walls of the entire Cultural Center including in the front room

The dominant almost six-foot-square canvas Not God’s Domain features a coyote springing toward the viewer past a telephone pole that looks like a cross. Various animals appear amid the bold colors, as well as flames and a bicycle.

art as new order

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Ricardo Duffy

“The New Order” by Ricardo Duffy tackles societal issues and dominates a wall in the current exhibit

In the not-quite-so large The New Order (3’ x 4’), a cigarette-smoking George Washington becomes a modern-day Marlboro Man, as he dominates a red desert background with a black ground layer featuring skulls. Along the road a yellow highway marker, used in 1990s California, warns motorists that fleeing migrants were likely in the area. His Prop 187 wordage highlights the state proposition that passed in 1994. It denied health and education to illegal immigrants in the state. The piece was selected for inclusion in the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Made in California show in 2000.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

“I don’t know all the answers,” said Duffy. “I’m just one voice.”

The power of his art, which is in many collections including the Center of the Study of Political Graphics Archive in Los Angeles, the Huntington Library, the J. Paul Getty Museum Archive and El Instituto Cultural Mexicano in Mexico City, is why Rick Conkey, executive director at the LBCAC wanted to show this retrospective.

“Ricardo Duffy’s work is important,” said Conkey. “He is one of the best examples of an artist using his medium to convey a deeper message that benefits the community as a whole.”

Conkey categorizes Duffy’s art as “artivism” – the art experiences that expand people’s minds, and maybe even inspire them to change their own behavior. “Duffy’s work falls into the Cultural Center’s mission of ‘harnessing the power of the arts for the benefit of the community,’” said Conkey.

art as with lies

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Theresa Keegan

Ricardo Duffy created a cereal box series that spoofed branded names and highlighted former president Donald Trump

Duffy understands not everyone appreciates his art, or the statements his pieces make. When showing at the Sawdust Festival, one woman was infuriated with his art that highlighted former president Donald Trump on cereal boxes.

“Her husband had to walk her away,” recalled Duffy. In this show his print With Lies features the graphics of a Wheaties cereal box, but the “brand” is actually “With Lies” and features Trump with a George Washington wig, wearing a skull and bones jacket with a fascist symbol on it and other comments on the image of the cereal box.

“It’s a statement,” said Duffy. “And it’s of our time.”

The Ricardo Duffy exhibition runs through January 4, 2024. For more information about the show and the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, click here.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.