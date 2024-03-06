NewLeftHeader

Photo by Scott Brashier

 Up until 1989, St. Francis By The Sea Catholic Church (seen above), was “deemed the smallest church in the world.” It’s located at 430 Park Ave., and on this day, if you look closely, it was big enough to capture the “green flash.”

 

