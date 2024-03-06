NewLeftHeader

Remembering Barbara Metzger

Barbara Metzger’s recent passing has left a hole in the hearts of many.

Barbara loved Laguna and showed it by giving her time and energy to help maintain its village atmosphere. She served on the Heritage Committee, Design Review Board and the Planning Commission.

One of her charitable works for years was feeding the homeless every month at the Alternative Sleeping Location together with Verna Rollinger and Charlotte Masarik.

She was a Village Laguna board member for over 30 years, serving as corresponding secretary for decades and publishing the monthly newsletter through October of this year. Barbara enthusiastically supported our annual Charm House Tour and was famous for making the world’s best lemon bars.

Barbara was a member of the Ladies Who Lunch group that started in the mid 1970s by women who made a difference. Founding members were Phyllis Sweeney, Sally Bellarue, Verna Rollinger and Hortense Miller, among others.

She was a great editor and worked on the book Celebrating A Treasured Historic American Landscape, as well as documents and brochures for Village Laguna and others.

In addition to her many talents, she played in a group of instrumental recorders.

Barbara had a strong passion for Laguna’s historical landmarks and very much wanted to see the digester restored as agreed to by city council several years ago. She didn’t live to see it happen, but it would be a great way to honor her if that project is started this coming year.

Anne Caenn, President

Village Laguna

 

