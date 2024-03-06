NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports 121523

This week in Breakers sports

Friday, Dec. 15

6:30 p.m. – Boys Soccer vs. Tesoro

7 p.m. – Boys Basketball vs. Aliso Niguel

Saturday, Dec. 16

TBA – Girls Soccer vs. TBD in the Best of the West Tournament

12 p.m. – Girls Water Polo at Oaks Christian

Monday, Dec. 18

5 p.m. – Girls Basketball vs. Norco in Ocean View Tournament

5:15 p.m. – Boys Soccer at Dana Hills

Tuesday, Dec. 19

5 p.m. – Girls Basketball vs. Marina in Ocean View Tournament

5:30 p.m. – Girls Soccer at Dana Hills

Wednesday, Dec. 20

6:30 p.m. – Boys Soccer vs. El Modena

Thursday, Dec. 21

7 p.m. – Boys Basketball at Dana Hills

Friday, Dec. 22

5 p.m. – Girls Basketball vs. Ocean View in Ocean View Tournament

Saturday, Dec. 23

5 p.m. – Girls Basketball vs. La Quinta/Westminster in Ocean View Tournament

Past week’s results

Monday, Dec. 11

Boys Soccer lost at University, 4-2

Girls Basketball lost to Whitney, 83-39

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Girls Water Polo lost at Newport Harbor, 11-10

Boys Wrestling beat Huntington Beach, 44-36

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Boys Basketball lost at San Clemente, 56-44

 

