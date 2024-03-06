Council directs staff on Downtown Specific Plan 121523

Council directs staff on Downtown Specific Plan, focus on housing above commercial, requests 3D model of visual impact

By SARA HALL

City Council this week heard about the proposed changes to the Downtown Specific Plan update and shared feedback on the plan, which is aimed at providing more permissive development standards to allow for affordable housing, particularly on the second story of commercial buildings.

Councilmembers provided direction to staff on the recommended DSP phase II amendments and key comments focused on consideration of expanding the Downtown Specific Plan boundaries, decouple parking, incentivize smaller size units rather than affordability requirements, provide 3D modeling to show the visual impact of possible changes to development standards, have the environmental impact report address development up to three stories (except in the lower Forest Avenue area), and set a specific maximum density.

Mayor Sue Kempf commented that the older one-story buildings on the north side of lower Forest Avenue should be left alone.

“The scale of the Downtown is a lot about what happens on lower Forest. That’s kind of the entrance to our Downtown,” Kempf said. “Plus, it’d be a nightmare to redevelop those buildings anyway. It’d cost a fortune, the water table is pretty much right there…you start tearing up the Downtown, the closer you get to the ocean, the more problems you’re going to have.”

There are taller buildings on the south side of the street, but the north side should be “off limits,” she said.

Overall, there was support on dais for the general direction that staff was going with the project.

This is the beginning of a long process, Councilmember Bob Whalen said, and there will be plenty of opportunity for input and refinement. They really need to look into this deeper and gather input and evaluation, he commented.

“The right topics are being looked at here,” Whalen said. “A good report with, I think, a very thoughtful initial approach.”

Councilmember George Weiss also supported the overall direction of the effort, “but with some reservations about what it would look like,” he said. He echoed concerns raised from the public and his colleagues about keeping the character of the Downtown and not allowing for over-development.

Mayor Pro Tem Alex Rounaghi noted that there are a number of second story apartments in Laguna Beach that are above commercial uses that are “consistent with what Laguna’s all about,” but yet they’re illegal to build in certain areas under the current zoning.

“Really, I don’t think that we’re changing the Downtown. I think what we’re doing is living up to the potential of what our town is about, which is a creative artist colony, not just being governed by fear and being scared about change,” Rounaghi said.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The city is working on phase II changes to the Downtown Specific Plan update

Council decided in 2019 to complete the comprehensive update to the DSP in two phases, Viera explained. The first phase was adopted in 2020 and implemented in 2022, and it included streamlining of the business permitting process and new parking standards for non-residential uses. The housing, building height, and parcel merger components of the DSP update were bifurcated, to be addressed separately and in coordination with the housing element update as phase II. The housing element update was completed and certified by the state in February.

Staff prepared an outline of the draft phase II updates and presented it to council this week, which is part of the process to prepare an environmental analysis.

Some of the key updates in phase II of the DSP include changes to height restrictions, changes to maximum residential density, changes to lot merger regulations to allow for affordable housing, changes to the urban design guidelines, changes to the allowed uses, and changes to parking requirements.

Perhaps the most significant component of the phase II update is the proposed changed to building height restrictions, said Principal Planner Anthony Viera. While the city is encouraging non-residential uses on the ground floor of most areas in the Downtown, an increase in the housing stock would mostly need to come from units created on the second and third floors.

Existing code that restricts buildings in the Downtown to a 12-foot height limit “is a significant impediment to adding residential density,” Viera noted.

“This is a preliminary analysis based on our observations and expectations for how taller buildings can maintain the visual character of the Downtown,” Viera said, displaying a map illustrating where two and three-story building heights would be studied. “In the interest of maximizing future housing opportunities, we wanted to start our exploration of this topic with a somewhat optimistic assumption of what the Downtown can accommodate without compromising on the pedestrian orientation or aesthetic qualities of the area.”

Staff will be working with a consultant to develop photo realistic renderings that test the assumptions and showing how the changes could alter various areas of the Downtown.

Density is another key change, Viera continued. Currently, housing density is limited in most cases to one unit per 2,000 square feet of lot area. Staff is recommending no maximum density in most areas of the Downtown.

“This could facilitate the creation of a greater number of smaller units that are comparatively more affordable than the one to two units that could be constructed today under current density restrictions on most lots,” he explained.

The Downtown Specific Plan currently sets a maximum lot size of 5,000 square feet, the phase II change would allow lot mergers to exceed the maximum for affordable housing projects. The proposed regulation would limit this provision to properties on Broadway Street, in the Arts District, and in the CBD (Central Business District)-office district (sections Second, Third, Mermaid and Glenneyre streets).

Another phase II proposed change is to expand the zones where residential uses could be established, Viera said. This includes allowing housing in the Arts District and Central Bluffs area as part of mixed-use development. In most areas the ground floor would be preserved as a commercial use to maintain the pedestrian orientation.

Staff is also recommending strategies to address the challenges with satisfying parking requirements with infill housing projects, Viera added. The existing regulation requires that each residential unit provide one or two parking spaces. The typical Downtown property is unable to accommodate that additional parking that would be required for an upper-level residential addition, he noted. To make these projects feasible, and considering that the Downtown is a walkable area with transit options nearby, staff is proposing to provide applicants with a menu of options to satisfy the requirement, including: To reduce the requirement to one space per market rate unit and half a space per affordable unit; and to allow applicants to purchase in-lieu parking certificates or provide off-site parking within the project vicinity.

Another proposed change is to amend the urban design guidelines to specifically address upper-level additions over existing buildings. Staff is also suggesting that the city develop new objective standards in order to maintain high architectural standard across all projects.

Some council comments directed staff to consider making it broader than just affordable housing. Building housing is so challenging that mixed-use projects with market-rate units should also be able to benefit from this, Whalen said.

“I’m all for affordable housing…the city should be subsidizing that,” Rounaghi added.

When there are restrictive requirements in place and the private developers are having to financially take that on, that ultimately leads to nothing being built at all, Rounaghi said. He would rather have the city focus on incentivizing smaller units, like waiving the permit fees if the units are under a certain size.

“I think that that’s a much better approach than having unrealistic…affordability requirements that make these projects infeasible,” Rounaghi said.

Others on the dais agreed.

Weiss noted that it should be a mix of housing with low-income units, as making units affordable is challenging and developers need strong reasons to build them.

“I am afraid that…without providing incentives, we won’t get affordable housing built at all,” Weiss said.

It’s important to keep in mind that half of the Regional Housing Needs Allocation numbers mandated by the state are not required to be affordable, Councilmember Mark Orgill pointed out.

“I honestly believe that if we overly restrict and demand too much affordability, nothing is going to get built and then we’re going to be more vulnerable to some future penalties from the state,” Orgill said.

The community at large may not realize everything that the state is currently doing to pursue and encourage housing, he added. It might be helpful to put together a summary of all of the legislation that has been passed, Orgill suggested. He also asked about looking into all of the potential penalties that could be coming.

“I just think that they’re going to keep marking forward and they’re going to really start to force this on us,” he said.

If they can convert second-story offices to housing, that would give them a good head start on tackling the RHNA numbers, Kempf said. Those buildings could be retrofitted fairly quickly as they already have bathrooms and some even include showers. The parking is in place as well, she added.

“We have a lot of those places around town that we could do that,” Kempf said. “That would make a significant dent without having to do a lot of redevelopment, in terms of big structural changes to buildings in our Downtown.”

Orgill suggested staff consider not requiring the first floor to be commercial, noting some locations where housing could work.

“I just don’t know why we would force commercial only on the first floor. I think we should be cautious,” Orgill said.

That’s more of an industry standard, Weiss noted. As mixing retail and housing along the ground level can drive shoppers away, he said. Although it depends on location, he and other councilmembers agreed, on the DSP periphery, as staff described it, would work.

Councilmembers were also very interested in budgeting funds for a consultant to create a 3D model of the Downtown.

“I think that would really help us understand what it looks like when we make these changes to building height, massing,” etc., and how that could impact light and shade on the ground level, and Rounaghi said.

That could alleviate some of the fears and make certain that they are developing this in an appropriate way to ensure they get what they want.

Weiss agreed about creating a 3D model to see what it could potentially look like in the Downtown. They can’t envision what this could create if certain structures are built out to the extent that the proposed regulations would allow, he commented.

“We don’t know what that would look like in the most likely spots to be built,” Weiss said.

Responding to some other comments, Rounaghi said they should look into the density bonus issue to ensure they aren’t setting the city up for something they don’t want to happen. Although it’s not a big concern because to trigger the density bonus there needs to be 10% low income and that would mean 10-unit projects, which is very unlikely in the Downtown, he explained. He envisions four- or five-unit projects. They don’t want any unintended consequences, but they also need to think about it realistically.

The conversation about maximum density will play out more in future meetings, Whalen said.

What really limits the density of these projects is the building envelope and what’s allowed through the city code, explained Community Development Director Marc Wiener. It’s going to be fairly restrictive at two stories for most of these sites, given that the first story on the ground level has to be commercial. There are some advantages to having the density bonus incentive there, he added, because if the city offers too much upfront then there’s no incentive to build affordable units. Based on the scale of the projects, city staff felt that it’s usually not going to be triggered for density at the sites in the Downtown, he noted.

They do anticipate that being an incentive, but there are limits to what the city is obligated to grant under the density bonus law, Wiener added. If the jurisdiction determines that it would create an impact on public health, safety, or the environment, then the city doesn’t have to grant the concessions, he explained.

“For example, if a developer wanted to build a 10-story building in the Downtown, I think the city could make a case that it would have an impact on the environment and under CEQA aesthetics is one of the criteria that’s evaluated,” Wiener said.

Also, the remainder of the market-rate units will be affordable by design due to their size, he added. While they might not be deed-restricted affordable based on income, they will be more affordable than most of the housing options in Laguna Beach, which are primarily single-family residences.

Responding to a recommendation from Rounaghi, Wiener confirmed that staff could look into a density regulation that would ensure the city won’t get a “worst case scenario” of multiple small units on a site and set some limitations on it, beyond what it’s already regulated by through the building envelope.

Some councilmembers also asked staff to evaluate if the boundary for the DSP should be extended in the canyon out to the Laguna College of Art and Design. That should definitely be contemplated as this process moves forward, Rounaghi said.

Rounaghi also suggested the city look into decoupling parking from residential projects. For people who don’t have a car, they pay less for rent since they don’t need the parking space, he explained, and there will likely be people living in Downtown who won’t need a vehicle.

“It’s a simple, market-based approach that I think makes a lot of sense,” Rounaghi said.

A handful of residents spoke during public comments. Most supported the effort, particularly noting that it’s a good step toward addressing the housing challenges. Others raised concerns about the proposed changes and the potential impact they could have on the character of the Downtown. Some appreciated the aim behind the proposal, but cautioned that it needed to be done right.

People don’t want to change the scale of Downtown, but the problem with current height limit is that it’s a stranglehold on reasonable development that could bring quality architecture, said Horst Noppenberger.

“(This could allow for) beautifully designed buildings that are respectful of the scale,” Noppenberger said.

Following Tuesday’s meeting, staff is set to present to the Planning Commission and the Housing and Human Services Committee in early 2024. There will be a public scoping meeting for the program EIR in March and a community workshop in April. Staff hopes the final review of the draft EIR will happen before the end of next year and to present the item to the California Coastal Commission in 2025.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.