LBCAC adds new event to close out the year FP 121523

LBCAC adds new event to close out the year

Courtesy of LBCAC

Joel Robinson – Barefoot Joel

–Saturday, Dec. 30, 2 p.m.

Storyteller/Naturalist Barefoot Joel/Our Story Nature Walk

Join your friends from the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) and Barefoot Joel, Naturalist Guide, on an easygoing, engaging walk to Barbara’s Lake, the largest of three natural lakes in Laguna Canyon.

During the walk, Barefoot Joel will recall true stories of our area, from the times when grizzly bears, jaguars, condors and wolves still roamed the secluded valley. Together, you’ll stop frequently to appreciate the diversity of plants and wildlife, while learning more about Laguna’s history, including how we got the name “Laguna Beach” (Spoiler alert: It’s not what you think!).

Joel Robinson is the director of Naturalist For You, a 17-year-old environmental education nonprofit based in Orange County. He has guided interpretive nature walks, reenacted living history, restored wildlife habitat, conducted biological surveys and organized environmental classes, workshops, presentations and events for the public benefit since 2001.

Meet at 2 p.m. at the parking lot of Nix Nature Center, 18751 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach

“Our Story” Nature Walk Details:

Difficulty: The dirt trail is an easy/moderate 1.7-mile loop, with just a few hundred feet of elevation (minimal).

Exposure: Full sun, so please wear a hat and/or sunscreen, along with comfortable trail shoes.

No Food or Drink Provided: Please bring enough for approximately two hours.

Parking: Carpool, $3 daily (machine accepts $1 bills and quarters or Visa/Master Card).

To register, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

 

