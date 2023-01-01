NewLeftHeader

Dennis’ Local Almanac 121923

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Winter storm and ocean swells

Dennis 5I got off the phone on Monday morning (Dec. 18) with the gang at the NOAA in L.A. and received the latest satellite images from 11 a.m. PST and they reveal a one, two punch in the form of a strong cut-off low a few hundred miles due west of Point Conception setting its sights on Southern California. For those of you folks not familiar with the term cut-off low, the system has separated itself from the normal storm track, so this low is free to meander around very slowly for sometimes a whole week which is going on as we speak, and this low is also hooking up with an atmospheric river. We could see some significant rainfall through at least next Saturday and even Sunday. Due to the subtropical nature of these systems, local snow levels are way up there at least 9,000 ft. There’s also cold and unstable air mixing with the warmer tropical influence so there’s a chance of some strong thunderstorms thrown into the mix. Stay tuned on that one.

This coming Thursday, the winter solstice starts. The least amount of potential sunshine occurs (with 9 hours and 54 minutes) when the sun is above the horizon. At our latitude the sunrise will be at 6:54 a.m. and the sunset at 4:48 p.m.

At this time in 1962 – December 16 and 17 – California was being bombarded by one of the biggest winter swells on record, a product of a super strong low-pressure system about a thousand miles off the California coast. That very swell put the Redondo Beach Breakwater on the surfer’s map. On the front page of the Sunday edition of the L.A. Times was a photo of big wave legend Greg Noll running for his life just ahead of the jaws of a 20-foot exploding monster about to devour him.

In the foreground – lined up on the sand at water’s edge – were hundreds of awestruck onlookers. Many of those onlookers had probably never seen a 20-foot wave before, at least not here in California. Hawaii maybe, but California? When I first saw that photo, I immediately cut it out of the paper and put it in my surfing scrapbook for keeps. If not for that horrible Laguna wildfire on October 27, 1993, I’d still have that photo some 61 years later. That famous photo was taken by Dr. Don James, a prominent L.A. dentist and photographer.

Most of California’s famous big wave spots that are surfed today were not even on the surfer’s map 61 years ago. That wouldn’t happen for decades later in some cases. Point Arena in Northern California wasn’t ridden for the first time until the early 1990s and that was still years before tow-in surfing was part of the surfer’s vocabulary.

On huge days, even paddling into these monsters was pretty much out of the question as the waves first feathered nearly a mile offshore. Nowadays, we have the luxury of towing into these behemoths up to 60 ft. or bigger as it’s pretty much impossible to paddle into one of these monsters, because there’s such a huge volume of water pushing up the face. In addition, you’re fighting the 30-mph offshore wind gusting right into your face, so all bets are off when it’s that big. When you wipe out on a wave that’s 50 or 60 ft., a couple of WaveRunners are right there to pick you up out of 20 ft. of seething boiling whitewater to motor you to safety out of that bone chilling 53-degree water.

Up the coast a couple hundred miles, we have a spot called Mavericks near Santa Cruz that I’ll cover in the next edition of Stu News Laguna.

Until then, ALOHA!

 

