NewLeftHeader

Shakespeare and opera buffs are going 121923

Share this story

Shakespeare and opera buffs are going to love January at the Susi Q

Continuing the goal of supporting the arts in Laguna Beach, the Susi Q will present two programs in the new year that will delight lovers of Shakespeare and of opera.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 from 4-5:30 p.m., in partnership with Lyric Opera of Orange County, Susi Q will host a production of Puccini’s La Bohème

Lyric Opera OC’s operas are presented in a concert format, with minimal to no staging or costumes, but with piano accompaniment. English supertitles appear on Susi Q’s large flatscreen TVs to aid the audience in following the story behind the opera.

“[In this opera], a poet, a painter, a musician and a philosopher are living together in Paris when one freezing Christmas Eve their lives are changed forever,” explained Diana Farrell, Lyric Opera OC’s artistic director/president.

Shakespeare and opera buffs cast

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Susi Q

Members of Lyric Opera of Orange County

The audience will enjoy an intimate up-close, one-of-a-kind, operatic performance featuring guest conductor Jacob Sustaita of the Pacific Symphony, and starring a distinguished LOOC cast of eight. The performance is generously sponsored by Faye and Wayne Baglin and Joy Dittberner.

While the concert itself is free, there will be a registration fee of $5 to cover administrative costs. Doors open at 3:15 p.m. for light refreshments. Click here to register. Parking will be limited, so consider carpooling, ride sharing or city transportation.

Julie Lupton’s “Shakespeare Reading Circle” is another Susi Q nod to the classics of the past. She’ll lead participants – you – in reading from Shakespeare’s play The Merry Wives of Windsor. The play, focused on love and marriage, jealousy and revenge, features Falstaff – who appears in the Henry IV and V plays – as a man in love.

Lupton assigns parts scene by scene, breaking frequently for discussion. No background in Shakespeare or drama is required.

During the course of Lupton’s program, she’ll be reviewing clips from Verdi’s Falstaff which she calls “the play’s greatest adaptation and operatic masterpiece.”

And in a happy coincidence, Lyric Opera’s next presentation at the Susi Q following La Boheme will be Falstaff on April 24.

Lupton, Ph.D., is the co-director of UCI’s New Swan Shakespeare Center and Distinguished Professor of English at UC Irvine.

Shakespeare Reading Circle: “The Merry Wives of Windsor” will take place on consecutive Tuesdays between 4 and 5:30 p.m., beginning January 30 with the last session on February 27. This class is being offered only on Zoom. Click here to register.

To RSVP by phone, call 949.715.8105, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed and independent. For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.