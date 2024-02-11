NewLeftHeader

Kristalle: a hobby that turned into a 53-year-old 121923

Kristalle: a hobby that turned into a 53-year-old business

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Wayne Leicht’s passion for gemstones and minerals – and a chance meeting at an Army dance in Baltimore where he met his future wife Dona – led to the founding of Kristalle, now celebrating more than five decades in business.

“Our first date was to a quarry in the rain,” Dona said. One might not think this “rocky start” would lead to marriage, but the Leichts have been married since 1964.

Wayne served in the U.S. Army Intelligence for three years in various locations, and the trip out to California was due to Wayne’s new position at Aeronutronics in Newport Beach. He eventually left Aeronutronics in the late ‘70s to pursue a career in mineralogy. The Leichts fell in love with Laguna and settled here.

kristalle wayne and dona 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Wayne and Dona Leicht

Established in 1971 in Downtown Laguna, after 21 years Kristalle moved to larger quarters in a historic building in the north end of town. The Leichts subsequently purchased the building. As described, “The gallery serves to educate the public about specimens of natural history. It is one of the top natural history galleries in the world and a place for serious collectors to view, compare and purchase high quality minerals and gems.” Wayne also has a collection of rare books.

kristalle a calif state mineral 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Benitoite, California state mineral

kristalle a mimetite 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Mimetite

American Mineral Treasures published in 2008, has a chapter on famous gold localities in California penned by the Leichts. Dona is a writer and among other pieces, she has contributed to A California Gold Rush History by Q. David Boers.

As would be expected, the Leichts don’t run the business alone. They have two fulltime – and long-term employees – Lois Nelson is collections manager (behind the scenes) and Stephanie Andrews is office manager and runs the front. Both Nelson and Andrews have been part of Kristalle for 30+ years.

“It’s a hobby that got out of hand,” said Wayne. His passion for gems and the gold rush started at the age of 7, fueled by Mrs. Ruth Kirkby of Jurupa Nature Center in Riverside, who visited his classroom with specimens. His love of gold grew as he spent summers panning for gold at his grandfather’s cabin in Toulumne Meadows, Calif.

kristalle a Lois 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Lois Nelson

“The most memorable pieces we’ve collected in my career have been the gold pieces which are now in the Smithsonian,” said Wayne. The Leichts have annual shows and exhibitions in Munich; Tokyo; St. Marie Aux Mines, France; Denver; Tucson and five other U.S. shows.

kristalle a Stephanie 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Stephanie Andrews

Gold pieces owned and sold by the Leichts have been featured in publications worldwide, and Wayne is a much sought-after appraiser for museums and collectors.

Most major museums in the world are among Kristalle’s customers and seek out Kristalle to dispose of specimens and collections for them.

Tucson Mineral and Gem Show

The Leichts and Nelson are revving up for the Tucson Mineral and Gem show from January 25- Feb 11, 2024.

The Tucson Gem, Mineral, Fossil Showcase is the biggest gem, mineral and fossil show in the world. It takes place in Tucson, Ariz. every winter and fall.

“The show is a must see, and travelers from all over the work visit the show. “It changed the landscape and economics of Tucson,” Nelson said. “The city built freeways and facilities to accommodate visitors to the show. Half the visitors are from other countries.”

kristalle a agate 6

Click on photo for a larger image

Agate

Nelson drives to Tucson (she also motors cross country multiple times a year for shows and such) and stays the full run of the Tucson show. “What can I say? I like to drive,” she said.

Nelson has been attending the Tucson show for 45 years, even before she met the Leichts. “I was selling gems before I met them, and they recruited me to help with the business,” she said.

kristalle a fulgurite 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Fulgurite

Nelson and the Leichts travel extensively around the world for exhibitions, to visit museums and meet with collectors.

Dona loves travelling and has a special love for Africa – she’s traveled to China, Taiwan, Chile, Turkey, Italy, Brazil, Columbia – but her favorite place is Tanzania. “I love safaris,” she said. “And I’m not sure why Tanzania is my favorite place to visit.”

Presence in community

Although the Leichts maintain a low-key profile in the community, they are very much a part of it. “We host a get-together with hot chocolate at Kristalle annually for the Boys & Girls Club before their trolley sing-a-long at Christmas,” Dona said.

kristalle a grab bag 8

Click on photo for a larger image

Kids have been coming in for the grab bags for decades

Educating young people is important to the Leichts. Classes of school children come into the shop to learn about gems and minerals and parents have been bringing their kids in the shop for the grab bags for decades. It’s become a generational tradition.

“Now the kids of the kids whose parents brought them in are visiting,” Wayne said.

There’s a wealth of knowledge to be learned and so many incredible treasures of nature to behold. Stop by and take a look.

Kristalle is located at 875 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.kristalle.com.

