Laguna Beach – A Look Back 121923

Laguna Beach – A Look Back: The snowstorm of 1949

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

It was early Monday, January 10, 1949 in Laguna Beach. And other than a few flurries that passed over the town in 1932 for a short time, Laguna had never experienced actual snowfall. Yet that was exactly happened that January day.

Well, okay, a light dusting of snow primarily in the hills above town.

At 11:30 a.m., a 20-minute snowfall came down on Laguna Beach. Most of the snowflakes melted as they hit the ground, and rain and hail later that afternoon removed all evidence of there ever being snow.

However, around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, a true snowstorm fell during the night as the temperatures fell into the low 30s, and it absolutely covered the city.

The largest number of phone calls in our history were logged by the local phone company. On awakening that Tuesday morning, locals’ jaws dropped and dogs went into a tailspin.

Laguna Beach A Look Back youth

A youth is standing in the snow next to a directional sign in what appears to be the Temple Hills area

Kids had snowball fights. One local resident swore he saw the ocean’s edge freeze into ice as the waves lapped our coves.

The heaviest concentration of the white stuff was up Temple Hills Drive. Traffic was heavy as locals took the trek to Top of the World.

Snowmen were built, and one man was seen on skis, attempting a cross-country excursion.

Newspaper records tell us the snow began to melt by late afternoon on January 11. Weather records tell us the lowest temperature ever recorded in Laguna Beach was 21 degrees on January 5, 1949, a week before the snowstorm.

This photo above shows a bundled-up youth standing knee-high in the snow next to a directional sign in what appears to be the Temple Hills area. The sky in the background appears “angry.” The two rows of telephone poles frame a street that needs plowing to be driven on.

The scope of the snowstorm is impressive in this photo; it can easily be mistaken for a Colorado mountainside after a blizzard. Other than some isolated snowflakes in the air this last March along the Orange County coast, no snowfall has been recorded in town since that fateful January 1949 phenomena.

• • •

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave. For more information, call 949.497.6834, or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

