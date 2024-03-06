NewLeftHeader

Golf Cart Christmas Parade 121923

Golf Cart Christmas Parade

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Start of parade, fueling up on coffee and cookies

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Santa and friends (Police Chief Calvert and Amy Calvert to the left of Santa) waiting for the fun to begin

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Santa and family

Photo by Scott Brashier

Laser light show

Photo by Scott Brashier

Having some fun

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mark Christy (second from right) and friends

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Don’t let the Grinch steal your Christmas

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Impish elves

Photo by Scott Brashier

Statue at the helm

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, Sue Kempf, Steve Chadima and Mark Porterfield

Photo by Scott Brashier

All decked out

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(Center) Police Chief Calvert and Amy Calvert

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

It’s a blue Christmas

Photo by Scott Brashier

Not the real Santa

Photo by Scott Brashier

A chilly night

 

