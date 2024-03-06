NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 121923

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Notice of a family member’s death comes a year late

TJ headshot AugI found out over the weekend that my aunt passed away. She was the only sister of my father. It was very sad to hear.

What was even sadder is that she died last January 9…almost a year ago, and my immediate family never found out until this past weekend.

Sure, I know what you’re probably thinking, “boy, your family isn’t very close.”

Actually, growing up, it was always quite the opposite. We were always around aunts, uncles and cousins, particularly in and around the holidays. But, I’m the first to admit that looking back, it certainly wasn’t what most would call a normal family structure and life.

I think of this aunt fondly, her name was Marylin…it was an unconventional spelling and, as such, she was not to be confused with my mom Marilyn or my other Auntie Marilyn. She would visit our house in the early ‘60s, on occasion. She was cool…kind of a vagabond of sorts. I remembered she traveled extensively, to Asia and Europe back then and returned home driving a really cool old bathtub silver Porsche.

Her trade was working as a teacher when she finally settled down. She was good. When she’d show up at our house back then, one of the things I remember was her bringing a Japanese doll she had named “Ting-A-Ling.” Where the name came from, I have no clue.

Anyway, she’d sit there in our house telling my brother, younger sisters and me about the adventures of Ting-A-Ling. I believe they were stories about her travels to Japan. It was her way to teach us.

We loved it and would gather around to catch her every word.

I know she cared for us in her own, kind of odd way. Her younger brother, my father, John Wolf, had died several years earlier at the age of 29. Her only other brother, Nathaniel Clifford, had been killed during the waning days of World War II. To make matters even worse for her, she had lost both of her parents prior to reaching even her teen years and not too many years afterwards – all of her grandparents.

It was probably a very sad and lonely life. But she never let on.

In the sixties, my mom remarried and our life moved in a different direction. To be honest, we became closer to my “new” dad’s family…grandmother, grandfather, aunts, uncles and cousins, and sadly, kind of left Auntie Marylin behind.

She continued on with her life, marrying somewhat late in life, but still bringing three kids of her own into the world.

Over the years, we’d see them on occasion, but it was extremely infrequent.

Looking back, it was probably wrong…but we were just kids and it wasn’t our decision, so we’re hardly to blame. I also can’t fault my dad who truly had no connection back to her.

Still, the news of her death certainly touched me and my siblings. Auntie Marylin lived well into her 90s and seemed to hold her mental faculties up until close to the end.

We saw her maybe a half dozen years or so ago at a family reunion of sorts in a park in Newport Beach. It was fun catching up and spending time…and asking her so many questions about our father, who we hardly knew or remembered, and what he was like.

And, even though we weren’t close, I will miss knowing she’s no longer with us. She was truly our last direct connection to my father’s family after all of these many years.

That being said, come 2024, I’m making it my hope to travel to the Netherlands at some point and meet a whole bunch of Wolf relatives there that I’ve never even spoken with. With that, I’ll take part of Auntie Marylin in my heart.

I should have done it sooner, but hopefully, it’s never too late.

• • •

We’re a funny bunch here in Southern California, especially when it’s storm time. Don’t believe me? When it starts raining, just go out and watch the way people drive.

It also seems at just the slightest bit of moisture, our L.A. news channels begin broadcasts with, “Storm Watch 2023” or some variation.

Well, get ready because rain is in the forecast. And with that. SoCal Edison has released “SCE storm tips” designed to prepare us for inclement weather.

First, a few of mine:

–When it rains and you’re out walking, use an umbrella.

–You’re driving in the car and a lot of water clouds your windshield, turn on your wipers.

–It’s raining hard and you’re at home, close your windows.

Now for what SCE has to offer:

1. Watch for downed wires – Severe weather can cause power lines to fall. Never approach a downed wire, stay away and call 911 immediately.

2. Preparedness Kit – Make sure your kit includes flashlights, batteries, cash and first-aid supplies.

3. Prepare Your Home – Clean your gutters and outdoor drains.

4. Trees and Vegetation – Submit a tree trimming request by calling 1.800.990.7788.

5. Emergency Apps – Make sure you and your phone are prepared for an emergency or an outage. Check out the emergency apps from the American Red Cross.

6. Inspect Your Car – Make sure your windshield wipers work and you have proper tire tread.

7. Use a Flashlight – Keep a flashlight handy because using candles during an emergency during an outage poses a high fire risk.

8. Watch Traffic Signals – Watch for signals that may be out and approach those intersections as four-way stops.

9. Secure Trash and Debris – making sure it doesn’t blow or float away.

Okay, now after reading the above, many of those recommendations should have been done prior to any storm coming…but you get the point. We just want you all to stay safe.

One last offering from me – when it really starts storming and you notice more than heavy puddling, begin building an ark…oh, and don’t forget the animals.

Good luck and stay dry!

 

