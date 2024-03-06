NewLeftHeader

LAM adds new January events

Resolution Mindfulness, January 6

Saturday, Jan. 6, 10 a.m.

Start your New Year resolution by bringing the whole family together for a day of mindfulness at Laguna Art Museum. This day of guided meditation and visualization, journaling activities, and creative expression will be led by Holistic Certified Professional Coach and Kids Yoga Instructor, Alyssa Linkletter. Participants will set New Year’s goals and decorate a collaborative Wishing Tree for the New Year. All ages are welcome.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $12, Non-members: $18

Children under 12: Free.

For tickets, click here.

Cantilena Trio, January 7

Sunday, Jan. 7, 1 p.m.

Cantilena Trio featuring Susan Greenberg, flute; Jon Lee Keenan, tenor; and Kenton Youngstom, guitar is a consummate ensemble and a favorite among audiences.

Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!

Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Advance tickets recommended. Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! Members: Free, Non-members: $14 per person.

For tickets, click here.

Patssi Valdez, “The Dressing Table”

Saturday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m.

Self Help Graphics & Art: Special Event and Celebration

Join LAM for a panel discussion with artists and administrators who will discuss the past, present and future of Self Help Graphics & Art (SHG). Discussion will include SHG’s support of artists and its role in the evolution of Chicano practices.

Speakers are: Cultural leader and former director of Self Help Graphics Tomas J. Benitez; artist Alex Donis whose work is included in the exhibition; SHG Director of Artistic Programs and Education Marvella Muro, and artist Patssi Valdez whose work is also included in the exhibition. The panel will be moderated by Rochelle Steiner, LAM Curatorial Fellow and Guest Curator of Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50, which is on view at Laguna Art Museum.

Discussion will include the impact of SHG on artistic practices and on the community over the past five decades.

This will be an opportunity to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Self Help Graphics & Art at a special closing reception for the exhibition.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $12, Non-members: $18.

For tickets, click here.

LAM is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to: www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

