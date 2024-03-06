NewLeftHeader

Home safety tips while you are on your holiday trips

By Nicole Rice, Community Services Officer, Crime Prevention, LBPD

Report all suspicious activity to Laguna Beach Police Department at 949.497.0701 or call 911 for an emergency or a crime in progress.

Prevent crime in your neighborhood

Follow these tips for home safety to prevent crime from happening in your neighborhood:

–Installing security cameras around your home.

–Lock up your doors and windows when you leave on vacation.

–Have a trusted family member or neighbor check on your home while you are out of town. You can also apply for a “Vacation House Check” on the city’s website: www.lagunabeachcity.net and search “vacation house check” to fill out the form.

–While on vacation, leave a light on inside and outside of your home.

–Keep your valuables in your garage, car and home out of sight.

–Keep your garage door closed and secured while you are out of town.

–Hold packages and mail at the post office. Apply on www.uspis.gov.

If you would like more information or have any questions on home security, reach out to CSO Crime Prevention Officer Nicole Rice at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

