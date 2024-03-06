NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach girls water polo wins big 122223

Share this story

Laguna Beach girls water polo wins big on senior night

Photos by Scott Brashier

Laguna Beach High School’s girls water polo honored seniors in a rare home game against Huntington Beach, winning easily, 19-6.

Laguna Beach girls water polo photo 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Emmy Hensley (#3) prepares to fire a shot against the Huntington Beach Oilers

Laguna Beach girls water polo photo 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Ava Knepper (#12) stares down the Huntington Beach goalkeeper

Laguna Beach girls water polo photo 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Claire Turner loads up for shot on goal

Laguna Beach water polo photo 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Isabella Sarkis (#8) appears poised while looking to pass

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.