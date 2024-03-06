NewLeftHeader

Polar Bear Toy Drive Christmas Volleyball Tournament 122223

Polar Bear Toy Drive Christmas Volleyball Tournament for “Spark for Love”

The Laguna Beach Volleyball community came together last Saturday (Dec. 16) to collect toys for the Laguna Fire Department’s “Spark of Love” Toy Drive. Ninety players competed under beautiful conditions on Main Beach for really cheesy prizes and bragging rights.

polar bear firefighters

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Neil Olson

Firefighters (and friends) at the Polar Bear Toy Drive Christmas Volleyball Tournament on December 16

The entry fee to the tournament was a toy which the good people at the LBFD, under the direction of Fireman Pat Cary, picked up that afternoon and paused for an annual photo opportunity as well.

polar bear winners

Click on photo for a larger image

Some of the winners at last Saturday’s tournament

The tournament is one way that the City of Laguna Beach says thank you to the community and the local players for their patience while classes and high school teams use the public courts. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!

 

