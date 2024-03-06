NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports

Friday, Dec. 22

5 p.m. – Girls Basketball vs. Ocean View in Ocean View Tournament

Saturday, Dec. 23

5 p.m. – Girls Basketball vs. La Quinta/Westminster in Ocean View Tournament

Wednesday, Dec. 27

1 p.m. – Boys Basketball vs. San Clemente in Coast Classic Tournament at Estancia High School

Thursday, Dec. 28

6 p.m. – Boys Basketball vs. Irvine in Coast Classic Tournament at Estancia High School

Friday, Dec. 29

TBA – Girls Water Polo vs. TBD in Holiday Cup at Newport Harbor High School

3 p.m. – Boys Basketball vs. San Bernardino in Coast Classic Tournament at Estancia High School

Saturday, Dec. 30

TBA – Boys Basketball vs. TBD in Coast Classic Tournament at Estancia High School

TBA – Girls Water Polo in Coast Classic Tournament at Estancia High School

Past week’s results

Saturday, Dec. 16

Girls Soccer beat Royal, 2-1, at Laguna Hills High School in the Best of the West Tournament

Girls Water Polo lost at Oaks Christian, 11-10

Girls Soccer beat Laguna Hills, 1-0, in the Best of the Division Championship

Monday, Dec. 18

Girls Basketball beat Norco, 48-27, in the Ocean View Tournament

Boys Soccer lost at Dana Hills, 5-1

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Girls Basketball lost to Marina, 49-31, in the Ocean View Tournament

Girls Soccer beat Dana Hills, 2-1

 

