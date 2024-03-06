Ruby Samson, founder of SEA Your Future 122223

Ruby Samson, founder of SEA Your Future, wins Thom Chambers Award and embarks on another year of fundraising

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Last year Laguna Beach High School student Ruby Samson, who is now a junior, launched the fundraising initiative SEA Your Future (SYF) in hopes of changing lives. Its goal is to provide the experience of surfing and the ocean to kids who don’t have the means or opportunity, and in the process, change lives.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The vision of SEA Your Future is to raise enough money to cover all costs for the kids, which also involves seeking donations/sponsorships for the tuition, camping necessities (sleeping bags, flashlight, lanterns, etc.) surf gear (wetsuit, towels, etc.) and transportation to and from the camp. Everything the kids will need to attend.

Courtesy of Ruby Samson

Six teens from the Santa Ana Boys & Girls Club won scholarships to Endless Summer Surf Camp for a week-long surf experience in July. They are pictured here along with their instructors.

During this past year, Samson was able to raise all of the money and gather donations to send six teens from the Santa Ana Boys & Girls Club (now her official partner) to Endless Summer Surf Camp for a week-long surf experience in July. It was a tremendous success!

She also recently received the Thom Chambers Award at the 57th Annual Brooks Street Surf Contest, which awards one teen for excellence in surf and the arts. They honored her work and achievements with SEA Your Future this past summer (as well as for her other surf-related passion, shooting video of surfing called @blackdot_films).

Courtesy of Ruby Samson

Instructors give attendees tips

Samson has begun fundraising again, but she has a long way to go. Jen Samson, her mother, said, “She needs another $6,000 to make it happen. She’s hoping to turn this into something much bigger, and we are incredibly proud of her efforts.”

Stu News caught up with Samson to gather some insight into her reactions on winning the award – and to find out what she has in mind for the future of SEA Your Future.

Courtesy of Ruby Samson

Fun in the sun

Q. What is the significance of winning the Thom Chambers Award?

A. Winning the Thom Chambers Award was honestly the biggest surprise and the most incredible honor I have ever received. I was overwhelmed with emotion. The history that it has in Laguna is incredible and being able to be a part of its legacy is amazing. I am so grateful to have my name on the plaque and be a part of the Thom Chambers community forever. This award assured me that people see what I am doing and support it. It is one thing to have family and friends congratulate me for the accomplishments, but the entire town [is a different matter]. It is truly an incredible honor.

Q. As you embark on another year with SEA Your Future, what are your plans for fundraising?

A. As SEA Your Future 2024 approaches, my plan for fundraising is to keep spreading the word about SYF to as many people as possible. I will be reaching out to companies in the surf industry to form partnerships and hopefully get their support! I will also be ramping up the @seayourfutureca Instagram account to help get the word out, and I hope to find other events that I can be a part of that will allow me to share more about my organization.

As more people find out what SEA Your Future is and the difference that it is making, I hope that they feel inclined to donate and help make a difference. Where we live, the ocean is a big part of everyday life. I sincerely hope that the people in my community and other beach cities where people feel so attached to the ocean will want to share that same feeling with others and donate to SYF.

Courtesy of Ruby Samson

Student succeeds in getting up on the surfboard

Q. What was the feedback from the six teens from the Santa Ana Boys & Girls Club (now your official partner) to Endless Summer Surf Camp for a week-long surf experience in July?

A. The feedback was so incredible. I joined our SYF scholarship recipients at Endless Summer Surf Camp for one of the days to spend some time getting to chat with them and see how they were doing. Their smiles were truly priceless. I could see how much they were enjoying themselves the second I stepped onto the campground. It was really a dream come true. They were all so happy to have this experience, one that they could never had imagined or afforded to do without our help.

They all learned the basics of surfing and even stood up on waves on their own! They each told me about the excitement they felt. Some of these teens live with many family members, and the opportunity SYF gave them to take a break from their day-to-day life and be independent and camp with their friends on the beach was something they all treasured. After the camp, they all wrote me personal letters expressing their appreciation and not only how much fun they had, but also how much this experience meant to them for many different reasons. My heart was full.

Q. Besides donations, what other ways did you raise money for this first group?

A. Monetary donations were the main way I raised money for the first group of teens. Also, the items that the teens had during their time at Endless Summer Surf Camp were supplied by businesses in the surf industry that wanted to make a difference. We had wetsuits supplied by Sisstrevolution; towels, hats and water bottles from Vans Surf, and clothes from Billabong, towels from Slowtide. All of these brands made a huge difference in the experience that the teens had as the teens did not have to worry about spending money on camp needs. I am looking to partner with a brand not only for donations but also for financial sponsorships for the summer of 2024, so if you or someone you know wants to make a difference, please reach out to me.

Q. It must have been very rewarding to see your vision come to fruition in sending this first group to Endless Summer Surf Camp. What were your biggest challenges in reaching your goal?

A. The biggest challenges in reaching our goal was getting donations and sponsorships. Honestly, I think people were surprised that I was trying to do this – it took some time for people to take me and this initiative seriously. Now that I am heading into round two for Sea Your Future, I have to start from scratch again, but I am hoping that everyone that supported SYF last year will feel inclined to donate again and help spread the word.

Q. What would you like readers to know about your fundraising initiative?

A. SEA Your Future provides funding for a transformative surf and ocean experience. On this memorable journey, teens learn to surf and experience the incredible power that is the sea. It is SEA Your Future’s mission to make this opportunity available to as many teens as possible. As they embrace the gifts of the ocean and surfing, this experience inspires and changes futures in a positive way. SEA Your Future!

We have incredible partnerships. SEA Your Future has partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Central OC to offer this opportunity to their teen members. The teens chosen from BGC Santa Ana teen center attend a four-night/five-day overnight camp at the awesome Endless Summer Surf Camp in San Clemente. SEA Your Future is making a real difference.

Q. Do you have plans to expand it?

A. It is my ultimate goal to become a nationally recognized nonprofit organization and to eventually provide similar opportunities to teens everywhere, maybe even throughout the world.

Right now, I have plans to keep the SEA Your Future program going for many summers to come, right here in Orange County.

For more information about SEA Your Future or to donate, go to www.seayourfutureca.org.