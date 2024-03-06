NewLeftHeader

Stu News Best in Photos 2023

Stu News Laguna has two wonderful photographers who regularly contribute their photos to accompany and add to many of our stories. The year-end assignment to both of them was to submit their five favorite photographs from 2023, and tell us why.

We realized with photographers that in many ways they’re like parents to their photos, not being able to necessarily have a favorite of one over the other.

Still, they tried.

Today and Friday, we will present to you a sampling of their favorites. Mary Hurlbut’s will be accompanied by the requested explanation of why it’s a favorite.

Scott Brashier, on the other hand, said, “As the saying goes ‘A picture speaks a thousand words’…which is an adage in multiple languages meaning that complex and sometimes multiple ideas can be conveyed by a single still image, which conveys its meaning or essence more effectively than a mere verbal description. My thoughts exactly.”

The end result is, just enjoy them!

Stu News Best photos photo 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mary said, “I like this candid shot taken during the Brooks Street Surf Classic because of the repetition of the straw-colored hats and umbrellas.”

Stu News Best in Photos photo 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

A dog enjoying a walk on a wonderful winter day

Stu News Best in Photos 2023 photo 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mary said, “I love this ‘storytelling’ portrait of Mayor Bob Whalen taken last January, because of the unique view of the council chambers. Bob looks great, the bounced flash lit his face perfectly and background is nicely blurred.”

Stu News Best in Photos 2023 photo 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

A photog capturing a photog taking a photo of a pelican

Stu News Best in Photos 2023 photo 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mary said, “I know black dogs (and cats) photograph best in soft light –bright sunshine is too harsh. This was the perfect spot to capture Cooper’s beautiful coat AND the background lights are the same color as his eyes! March at the Lumberyard mall.”

Stu News Best in Photos 2023 photo 6

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Artist Jim McVicker at the LPAPA Plein Air Invitational All-Member “Welcome” Paint Out

Don’t forget to check back Friday for more of the Stu News Best in Photos 2023.

 

