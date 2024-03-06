NewLeftHeader

Letters to the Editor 122623

Letters to the Editor

Connection to Tommy Chambers makes me happy for Ruby Samson and what’s potentially to come

In this unprecedented time of turmoil here at home and abroad, I was happy to read about LBHS student Ruby Samson and her award-winning work [Thom Chambers Award] on behalf of SEA Your Future.

While I don’t know Ruby, I did know the late Thom (Tommy) Chambers. We first met in the late 1970s, when he and his good friend, Fred Stodder, rented a small pottery studio below my home on Jasmine Street. It was clear to me those two teenagers had many life goals in mind, just as I’m sure Ruby does now.

As a 70-something senior, I worry about the world my two grandchildren will inherit when they are in high school. If Ruby’s vision and commitment is any indication of things to come, I’m confident my two little ones will want to follow in her footsteps.

Denny Freidenrich

Laguna Beach

 

