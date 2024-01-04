NewLeftHeader

LPAPA’s “Signature Showcase” Gallery opening to be held January 4, 2024

Annual Signature Showcase

At the LPAPA Gallery January 4 - March 4.

The LPAPA Gallery is pleased to kick off the new year with their 3rd Annual “Signature Showcase” gallery exhibition featuring original plein air and studio works created by LPAPA Signature Artist Members.

LPAPA signature showcase

Signature Showcase, January 4, 2024 opening

Participating Signature Artists: Geoff Allen, Richard Boyer, Carl Bretzke, Cynthia Britain, Brienne Brown, Saim Caglayan, Larry Cannon, Rick J. Delanty, Gil Dellinger, Carole Gray-Weihman, Scott Hamill, Nita Harper, Mike Hill, Catherine Hillis, Charlie Hunter, Debra Huse, Chuck Kovacic, Jason Li, Calvin Liang, Richard Lindenberg, Kim Lordier, David Marty, Eileen McCullough, Terry Miura, Lisa Mozzini-McDill, Robin Purcell, Jeff Sewell, Mark Shasha, Michael Situ, Durre Waseem and Ran Wu.

The show will open online on Monday, Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. with an online Art Catalog and Preview Auction that will end at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4 during the First Thursdays Art Walk Opening Reception. LPAPA will host First Thursday Art Walk receptions on Thursday, Jan. 4 and Thursday, Feb. 1 from 6-9 p.m., open to the public with free entry.

The LPAPA Gallery hours are Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., or by appointment, with extended hours to 9 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. The gallery will be closed on December 31 and January 1 for the New Year holiday.

The 5th Annual LPAPA Strong Painted Postcards Fundraiser is coming up. Register to show LPAPA and the world some love.

Deadline for Artists to Register to plaint postcard: Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, by midnight. Deadline to Submit Painted Postcard Image: Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, by midnight. Online Postcard Art Auction Dates: 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. Online Virtual Reception: Thursday, Feb. 8, 5-6 p.m.

lpapas 5 postcards

Deadline to register for Painted Postcard Fundraiser is Friday, Jan. 5 by midnight

All LPAPA Signature, Artist, and Student Members are invited to participate in the 5th Annual LPAPA Strong Painted Postcard Auction. The annual “I Love LPAPA” theme is open to all painting mediums and all subject matters with the auction ending in time for the collector’s postcard to be mailed by Valentine’s Day. This year they’re asking artists to paint their postcards in advance of the auction so that participants will bid on the Artist’s postcard that they fall in love with. LPAPA’s goal is to have some fun raising friends, funds, and support the Artists and nonprofit LPAPA!

The deadline to register to paint a postcard is Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 by midnight; register by clicking here. After registering, LPAPA will mail a postcard kit to use to paint an original 5" x 7" painted postcard on the paintable Canson postcard provided (or on a 5" x 7" panel with the postcard affixed to the back).

Completed painted postcard image must be submitted by email by midnight, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 at midnight. Online auction will open on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Bidding will start at $50 with $10 minimum bid increments. Each artist will receive 50% of his or her painted postcard auction proceeds. No entry fee!

LPAPA Squared

A celebration of artwork created in a 8” x 8” square format by LPAPA Artists.

Online Virtual Gallery Exhibition & Sale (Finalists): Through Jan. 8, 2024.

Physical Gallery Show & Sale (Finalists): Through Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Award Winners: LPAPA will present three cash awards categories – Signature Member, Artists Member and Student Member. 

The Online Preview Auction referenced above will open at 80% of the full retail price for the painting with $10 bid increments. The preview auction includes a “buy now” option at the full retail price. Unless other arrangements are made through LPAPA, paintings sold through the Auction and through the Gallery will be shipped or available for pick-up after the gallery show ends. Paintings sold through the expanded online show of semi-finalist paintings will be shipped by the artist.

To view 2023 LPAPA Squared Member Show, click here.

For the online auction, click here.

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association/LPAPA Gallery is located at 414 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.lpapa.org.

 

