NewLeftHeader

Doug Miller presents retrospective of Laguna 122923

Share this story

Doug Miller presents retrospective of Laguna photos at UUFLB on December 31

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach (UUFLB) will host local photographer, Doug Miller, on Sunday, Dec. 31 for a retrospective of his photos of Laguna.

UUFLB is located at 429 Cypress in North Laguna. The service starts at 10:45 a.m. and ends around 12 p.m. The service is free. Coffee and treats are provided. Dogs are welcome.

doug miller closeup

Photo by Doug Miller

Doug Miller, contemporary historian of Laguna Beach

Miller is a painter, violinist and photographer. He began taking pictures in the Navy and since 1968 as a street photographer, has taken around 350,000 black and white photos with film, mostly of Laguna and its people. Add in the color film, and he’s taken a half million film photos. He has been scanning and posting his photos on Facebook for the past 10 years and has become as he calls it, a contemporary historian of Laguna Beach.

As an artist, he has painted every day for 28 years and is nearing 20,000 pieces. And has been an exhibitor at the Sawdust Festival since 1971. He grew up in Long Beach where his parents had him take private violin lessons. He has accompanied numerous singers at Sawdust and has played the Coach House more than 30 times with his stage partners and band The Moon Police. He has resided with his wife, Becky, in their little house on Coast Highway for the past 43 years, and they have two adult boys.

For more information about UUFLB, go to www.uulagunabeach.org/.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.