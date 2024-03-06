NewLeftHeader

National Weather Service warns that surf’s up 122923

National Weather Service warns that surf’s up and an advisory is in effect until Monday

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Waves are building along the coast as the National Weather Service issues an advisory through the early hours of Monday

Yesterday afternoon (Thursday, Dec. 28) the City of Laguna Beach issued a high surf advisory following an advisory by the National Weather Service (NWS). The NWS noted a coastal flood advisory would remain in effect until 2 a.m. PST on Monday (Jan. 1, 2024) along the Orange County coast.

The coastal flood advisory notes that minor coastal flooding is expected, with large breaking waves of 6-10 ft., with sets to 12 ft. in northern Orange County.

The expected impacts call for flooding of lots, parks and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Caution is advised to those planning on going into the water because of dangerous swimming and surfing conditions.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water.

 

