Stu News Best in Photos 2023 122923

Stu News Best in Photos 2023

Today is Part 2 in the Stu News Best Photos 2023. We feel fortunate that we have two wonderful photographers who regularly contribute their photos to accompany and add to many of our stories. The year-end assignment to both of them was to submit their five favorite photographs from 2023, and tell us why.

We realized with photographers that in many ways they are like parents with their photos, not being able to necessarily have a favorite of one over the other. So, we received more than five from each!

Still, they tried.

Today, we present their remaining favorites.

Enjoy!

Stu News Best in Photos 2023 photo 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

The 2023 Laguna Beach High School grads overlook family and friends on the field

Stu News Best in Photos 2023 photo 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mary added, “I was teaching a photography class and wanted to show my student what a ‘shallow depth of field’ looked like, so I set the lens at F 2.8 and literally pointed and snapped the shot. Sometimes I surprise myself!” Taken at the Library Fair Garden in June.

Stu News Best in Photos 2023 photo 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Scott captures the sun seemingly looking over the shoulder of one onlooker

Stu News Best in Photos 2023 photo 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mary added, “One of my favorite spots and I love how it looked this April morning, and one of the reasons I always encourage morning portrait sessions – because look at that empty beach! If you know where it is, let’s keep it quiet.”

Stu News Best in Photos 2023 photo 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Look who’s enjoying a jaunt down the beach!

Stu News Best in Photos 2023 photo 6

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mary added, “Most photographers will tell you they love a good candid shot. I was photographing the Village Entrance when these two girls came riding down the bike path, I quickly lifted my camera and not only is the image in focus, but her smile and the clothing make this a happy photo.

Stu News Best in Photos 2023 photo 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Rainbow, with the pot of gold, appears to be within reach just on the other side of the hill from Laguna Beach

 

