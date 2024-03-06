NewLeftHeader

LBCAC adds new event to 2024 FP 122623

Share this story

LBCAC adds new event to 2024

lbcac adds barefoot joel

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

Joel Robinson – Barefoot Joel

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2 p.m.

Storyteller/Naturalist Barefoot Joel/Our Story Nature Walk

Join your friends from the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) and Barefoot Joel, Naturalist Guide, on an easygoing, engaging walk to Barbara’s Lake, the largest of three natural lakes in Laguna Canyon.

During the walk, Barefoot Joel will recall true stories of our area, from the times when grizzly bears, jaguars, condors and wolves still roamed the secluded valley. Together, you’ll stop frequently to appreciate the diversity of plants and wildlife, while learning more about Laguna’s history, including how we got the name “Laguna Beach” (Spoiler alert: It’s not what you think!).

Joel Robinson is the director of Naturalist For You, a 17-year-old environmental education nonprofit based in Orange County. He has guided interpretive nature walks, reenacted living history, restored wildlife habitat, conducted biological surveys and organized environmental classes, workshops, presentations and events for the public benefit since 2001.

Meet at 2 p.m. at the parking lot of Nix Nature Center, 18751 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach

“Our Story” Nature Walk Details:

Difficulty: The dirt trail is an easy/moderate 1.7-mile loop, with just a few hundred feet of elevation (minimal).

Exposure: Full sun, so please wear a hat and/or sunscreen, along with comfortable trail shoes.

No Food or Drink Provided: Please bring enough for approximately two hours.

Parking: Carpool, $3 daily (machine accepts $1 bills and quarters or Visa/Master Card).

To register, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, 6-9 p.m.

Art Walk

Saturday, Jan. 5, 2024 and Sunday, Jan. 6, 2024 from 7:30-9:50 p.m.

Change the Game, A Rock Musical

To win an election, you have to build your house on rock not sand. Don’t let the developers tear down the house. Give the rock a great guitar solo. And make sure you’re on time for class.

Synopsis: The students at Cal State San Marita want to take on big-money developers. They ask their political philosophy professor to run for office, after all, he seems to know about grassroots empowerment. Powered by Grandma’s tamales and books by Paulo Freire and Gloria Anzaldúa, they find a winning message about community when the community is patchwork of different ethnicities and blended races. But getting a foothold only turns up the pressure. Will they play ball with the bare-knuckled governor? Is grandma right about Brenda’s good-looking but overly ambitious boyfriend? Is winning everything, or just better than losing? What happened to all those ideas in Pedagogy of the Oppressed? Maybe the bottom-line political question isn’t how to win, but how to change the game.

For tickets, click here.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.