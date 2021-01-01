“Art in Public Places” – Parallel Dance by Cheryl Ekstrom

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the sixth in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

The art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two City programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the City itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

Parallel Dance by Cheryl Ekstrom was installed in 2003 for Art in Public Places and funded by the Montage Resort and Spa.

Click on photo for a larger image

The figures represent duality

Using the lost-wax method to create these bronze sculptures, the pieces are inspired by myth and metamorphosis. The beasts flank the walkway guarding against evil spirits. The creatures are considered protectors with mystical powers. They are paired to represent duality, a contrasting playfulness, wisdom – a form of yin and yang.

“Cheryl Ekstrom was a creative force, always experimenting, transforming her work and materials, always incredibly insightful and thoughtful,” says Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl. “For her petite frame, she was a towering talent of expressive energy. Her works were a part of her, they were her voice, her story, her fragility, and her monstrous strength.”

According to artland.com: Born in 1944, Cheryl Ekstrom’s creative work was primarily influenced by the 1960s. Art turned into a vehicle for ideologies and other agendas, with Pop and Minimalism appearing simultaneously as the most significant art movements of the decade.

Click on photo for a larger image

Ekstrom used the lost-wax method on the bronze sculptures

On the West Coast in California, the first elements of what would be known as conceptual art were blossoming. Minimalism established the crucial idea that art should exist in its own reality, and not try to mimic the physical world.

“I was incredibly lucky to know and work with Cheryl,” says Poeschl. “She gave credence to Laguna Beach as a community of artists where great things can happen. She changed the lives of everyone who was lucky enough to meet her.”

Sadly, Cheryl Ekstrom passed away in 2015.

Thes Montage is located at 30801 S Coast Hwy.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.