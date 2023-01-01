Share this story

Contest judges bring a global perspective to Laguna’s Bluebelt 12th Annual Photo Contest

The winning photographs for the 12th Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest have been announced. This year’s renowned contest judges contributed an international perspective capturing the many ways the public appreciates and enjoys Laguna Beach’s citywide Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

Bluebelt Contest Coordinator Anne Girtz noted, “We are thrilled to announce the winners of this year’s photo contest – through the lenses of these talented photographers, we are reminded of the unique biodiversity, natural beauty and need to protect our precious marine protected areas.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Bluebelt

First Place Amateur “Surfer at the Beach” by Charles Keller

Among this year’s judges, Sea Legacy’s Co-founder Cristina Mittermeier, is a world-renowned Mexican photographer, conservationist, biologist and author based now in Canada who pioneered the concept and field of conservation photography. Mittermeier is an internationally acclaimed National Geographic and TIME Magazine photographer.

Rich German has been a successful business coach, philanthropist, photographer and entrepreneur for more than 20 years. An avid paddleboarder living in Laguna Beach, he has been on the water nearly every day since 2010 and authored Blue Laguna. His recent efforts to protect a rare beluga whale in Sweden has rallied international attention to create a safe reserve for “Hvaldimir.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Second Place Amateur “Dances with Dolphins” by Bassim El Hatem

According to German, “It was an honor to be a judge in this year’s Laguna Bluebelt photo contest. There was a great combination of images showing the natural beauty of Laguna while also highlighting the unique biodiversity in our incredible Marine Protected Area. Congratulations to all the winners and everyone fortunate enough to experience the splendor of the bluebelt!”

Julianne Steers is a spark of innovation and co-authored Sandy Beaches as Endangered Ecosystems. As a research diver, Steers was among science divers chasing the aftermath of the Orange County Oil Spill of 2021 discharging 24,000 gallons of crude oil into Southern California’s coastal waters. Through the Bluebelt Photo Contest, “We want to encourage amateurs and professionals to document what they are seeing” as citizen scientists.

“Through the lens of these remarkable photographs, the hidden treasures of Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas are unveiled, captivating our senses and stirring our souls,” Steers said. “A fledgling bat star, a solitary sea anemone, all serving as powerful ambassadors, inviting us to explore, cherish and protect our natural world; hopefully, they ignite a flame of curiosity and compassion to safeguard these precious ecosystems.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Third Place Amateur “Anemone Crown” by Susan Cruciana

“The primary goal of the Bluebelt Photo Contest is to provide an opportunity to share the enthusiasm among photographers and the public for Laguna’s incredible sea life protected now for 10 years,” said Jinger Wallace, co-founder of the popular contest with Charlotte Masarik. Photo Contest winners also receive cash awards from funds and contributions raised by the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition.

Click on photo for a larger image

First Place Professional, “A Sea Star is Born” by Noah Gilbert

Judges choose among anonymized entries. This year’s First Place Professional Winner and $500 goes to “A Star is Born” by Noah Gilbert. It chronicles the recovery of sea stars suffering from a devastating sea star wasting syndrome. At lowest tide, a tiny bat star clings to the inside of a mussel shell and is shipwrecked on a patch of seaweed.

Second Place Professional, “Surf and Shadows” by Christian Welch

“Surf and Shadows” by Christian Welch won Second Prize and $300. Palm shadows, cast by the early morning sun, paint the sand. Beneath the shadows, a boogie boarder and a surfer share an unlikely friendship as crystal waters slowly climb up the beach.

Third Place Winner with $200 is “Over the Sunset” by Andre Magarao. He said, “I feel like this year has been full of gray sunsets, but I was lucky enough to link up with current skim boarding world champion Lucas Fink for one of the few cool sunsets we had over the winter.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Third Place Professional, “Over the Sunset” by Andre Magarao

A half in and half out photograph in the tidepool with flash assist, “Shell Set” by Sean Brown received Honorable Mention as did the tubular wave in “Sunset Lookout” by Craig Hatfield, who “... shot this photo late Sunday afternoon in the water as the sun was setting in Laguna Beach. I used my waterproof camera/housing and 12 mm lens to get the wide angle to show the entire inside of the wave and the landscape in the background.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

Click on photo for a larger image

Honorable Mention Professional, “Shell Set” by Sean Brown

Amateur Winners include in First Place, with an award of $400, the solidary “Surfer at the Beach” by Charles Keller with Second Place and $200 going to “Dances with Dolphins” by Bassim El Hatem who commented, “On a beautiful sunset paddle, a pod of playful dolphins began to head in my direction. Fortunately, I had my camera and hoped I would be in position to capture them as they passed with the gorgeous setting sun. No matter how many times I get to experience this, it’s just as incredible every single time.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Honorable Mention Professional, “Sunset Lookout” by Craig Hatfield

Third Place and $100 was won with “Anemone Crown” by Susana Cruciana, who said, “The tidepools were full of color at Treasure Island in December 2022. This anemone looked like he was wearing a crown. Purple urchins added a splash of color!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Honorable Mention Amateur, “The Forever Tidepools” by Roger Su

Honorable Mention was awarded to “The Forever Tidepools” by Roger Su, who said, “Goff Island and its surrounding tidepools are nature’s gifts for us to enjoy and protect. There is another world out there among the tide and rocks; a realm blooming with hidden life, occasionally revealing itself to our human eyes. Precious are the sea creatures of Mother Earth.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Honorable Mention Amateur, “Eye Worthy” by Yvonne Bellgardt

“Eye Worthy” is by Yvonne Bellgardt, who described how she found her subject, “Exploring Shaws Cove tidepools during low tide and ran across this sweet octopus that we named Ophelia. She was stretching her legs for all to see.”

An award and artist reception for this year’s winning photographers will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 3, during the monthly First Thursdays Art Walk at the LCAD Gallery at 374 Ocean Ave. in Downtown Laguna Beach.

See all the winning photographs by clicking here.