Festival of Arts 070621

Photos by Scott Brashier

Artists and FOA Board at VIP opening preview on Saturday, July 3

The Festival of Arts opened its doors for the first time in 22 months. Not since World War II had the Festival been forced to close.

FOA President David Perry and his wife Terry (on left) and Mayor Bob Whalen and his wife and FOA artist Kirsten

Beginning Thursday, July 8th, the music will flow nonstop on Thursday, Friday, Saturday afternoons (1-2:30 p.m.) and evenings (5:30-7 p.m.), and Sunday afternoons. For more information on the FOA, go to www.foapom.com.

For more photos by Scott Brashier, see the slideshow below