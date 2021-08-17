Inspiring the next generation 081921

Inspiring the next generation: the profound impact of the Festival of Arts’ Junior Art Exhibit

By MARRIE STONE

“Can I tell you my story?” Hochang (Daniel) Lee emerges from the crowd of young artists who gathered at the Festival of Arts’ grounds on Sunday, Aug 15 for the annual Junior Art Awards Ceremony. A medal around his neck and certificate in hand, Lee eagerly talks about his artistic inspirations.

The rising Sunny Hills High School freshman took third place in the category of two-dimensional art for 8th graders. Jurors selected his photograph, The Greatness of Nature, from hundreds of works submitted by Orange County students and their teachers.

The South Korean teen grew up in the concrete jungle of Beijing, only recently moving to the U.S. “I didn’t have a chance to see much nature there,” Lee says. Southern California’s natural landscape quickly captivated him. “As I came to California, I saw a lot of nature. I began taking pictures with my iPhone and editing them. Then I posted my photo and the Festival of Arts chose it for an award.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

“The Greatness of Nature,” a photograph taken by 8th grader Hochang (Daniel) Lee, won third place in its category

While Lee’s backstory is unique, his pride in receiving recognition for his artistic achievement is universal. The nearly 250 young artists on display in this summer’s Junior Art Gallery each have exceptional stories. The exhibit provides an opportunity to tell them.

Young artists range in age from 4 to 18. They use crayons, cameras, clay –and every implement in between – to communicate a piece of themselves and share a hint of their inner lives. What they don’t reveal is what these awards mean to them. Here are some of the hidden ways the Junior Art Exhibit impacted these young artists’ lives.

Cultivating confidence

Andrew Arellano’s first day of school didn’t look like a typical first day. At four years old, Arellano stayed home instead of sitting in his transitional kindergarten (TK) classroom. His teacher, Jeanette Davert, conducted class from the other side of a screen. Arellano’s first assignment was to draw a picture in his journal. “Andrew started to cry because he didn’t know how to draw,” Davert says. “I told him, ‘Just do your best. I’ll know what you’re trying to draw.’”

Arellano attempted to draw himself swimming in a pool. “He couldn’t even draw a stick figure,” says his mother. “He just kept crying.”

Davert encouraged him, telling him she knew exactly what he’d drawn. “‘I see the swimming pool,’” she told him. “Then he got a little smile,” she says. “From there, every day, he gained more confidence. All of a sudden, he sent me a piece for the art show, and it began winning awards.”

Soon Arellano’s piece was turned into a poster and displayed at South Coast Plaza’s Crystal Court. Then, says Davert, she got the email announcing he’d won an award through the Festival of Arts. “I’ve never had a student get in here,” she says.

Arellano took home the distinguished Festival of Arts Director’s Award for his crayon drawing, Shark!, as well as winning a medal for a postcard of the same piece.

Arellano, now five, told his mom, “I didn’t know how to draw, and now everybody knows my art.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Five-year-old Andrew Arellano shows his drawing, “Shark!,” winner of the FOA Director’s Award and a medalist for the postcard prize.

High school senior Kylie Watson discovered polymer clay when she was 11 years old and sculpting soon became an obsession. “Being an artist has always been a big part of my life,” Watson says. “Getting to express myself in different ways. I hope I can continue to pursue that.”

Watson’s sculpture, Something On My Mind, took first place in Grade 12 three-dimensional art. She credits her Huntington Beach Union High teacher, Shane Borowski, for supporting her artistic endeavors.

“I’ve always been inspired by the weird, the cryptic, and the less seen parts of the imagination. It’s something I’ve loved being able to explore,” Watson says. “I’m just happy to have found a medium that suits me. And I guess it’s something I’m good at.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Sculptress Kylie Watson with her award-winning piece, “Something On My Mind”

A year like no other

While the past year presented endless challenges for both students and educators, few academic disciplines suffered more than the arts. “Certain things don’t work well over Zoom,” says Nikita Young, junior art coordinator. “Art is one of those things. It’s literally hands on.”

As a result, submissions were significantly down this year compared to years past. “I was pleased how many students still produced work from home and submitted as much as they did,” she says. “Working in their homes without teachers present is quite remarkable.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Kindergartener Addison Williams took first place for her drawing, “Rocky,” as well as a medal in the postcard category

Young estimates nearly 500 young artists submitted works for this summer’s exhibit across a wide variety of two- and three-dimensional mediums (the typical number is closer to 2,000). Artists created drawings, paintings, prints, sculptures, digital art, computer graphics, photography, and contemporary works (including assemblage, collage, and conceptual images). “The quality of the art and purity of expression were astonishing,” says Brian Giberson, juror for the Junior Arts Exhibit and longtime FOA mixed media exhibitor. “It was extremely difficult to select among all the art submitted.”

Much of the work reflected what young people endured over the past year. Jaelin Louise Tabaniag took first place for her portrait of a graduate wearing his cap and gown – as well as his mask – surrounded by red viral balls circling his head. It’s appropriately titled “Unprecedented.”

“My inspiration for this piece comes from my older brother and a streamer I was watching at the time,” Tabaniag says. Her brother graduated high school this past spring and Tabaniag worried he wouldn’t have a proper graduation. “Additionally, the boy in my art piece closely resembles the streamer I was watching. The materials I used were HB, 2B, 4B, 6B pencils, along with a blending stump and different sized erasers.”

Several other students drew portraits of themselves and others in masks, thanking our heroes, and encouraging people to distance.

Photo by Jeff Rovner

“Unprecedented,” a drawing created by 8th grader Jaelin Louise Tabaniag, took first place in its category

Ninth-grade new media artist Mikayla Aguilar won third place for her digital artwork, Hope, Not Fear. The powerful piece combines newspaper headlines and images superimposed over a photograph of a young child’s face. The effect is a haunting reminder of how much anxiety our children internalize while still choosing hope over fear.

Photo by Jeff Rovner

“Hope, Not Fear,” a new media image created by 9th grader Mikayla Aguilar, won third place in its category

“All the young artists are to be commended for having the courage to express themselves and present both their unique views of the world around them, and a glimpse into their vivid interior worlds,” says Giberson. “I’d encourage anyone attending the Festival and Pageant to spend some time enjoying the Junior Art Exhibit and seeing the world through the eyes of these talented young people.”

Young worries about schools deemphasizing their arts programs in favor of math, science, and technology. “It concerns me,” she says. “Educating students to be smart in science and math is one thing. But nurturing them, and helping them develop as human beings, is another. I personally believe that’s more important. We don’t need more technology. We’re already overwhelmed by it.” Not giving students artistic outlets to express their emotions results in their emotions ruling them, she says.

Past as prologue

Few people can better attest to the lasting impact of the Junior Art Exhibit on their careers – and their lives – than three longtime FOA exhibitors who were once Junior Art Exhibitors themselves. Watercolor artist Molly Hutchings, oil painter Anthony Salvo, and photographer Cheyne Walls all began in the Festival of Arts’ Junior Art Exhibit.

Hutchings’ first watercolor painting was submitted by her art teacher in 1967 when she was in 10th grade. That abstract landscape painting shaped Hutchings’ budding identity. “I started to see myself as an artist,” Hutchings says. “It was a life-changer. It gave me confidence and helped me enjoy the rest of my high school career. I became focused on taking as many art classes as I could take, and then majored in art in college.”

Hutchings has displayed her watercolors in the FOA for 28 years and served for over a decade as juror in the Junior Art Exhibit. “I was one of those kids,” she says. “And it was very inspiring.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Gold, silver, and bronze medals, as well as Honorable Mention certificates, were awarded by grade level and artistic medium to 65 recipients

Salvo shares a similar story. He was just 15 years old in 1975 when a high school teacher submitted his woodblock print entitled Shipyard to the Junior Art Exhibit. “I didn’t even know about the Festival of Arts,” Salvo says. “I lived in Costa Mesa and my parents weren’t involved in going to art shows at that time. When I went down to the Festival and saw my work hanging on the wall, I was just amazed. I was in awe of all the amazing art and these artists. I thought it was the coolest place in the world.”

Salvo started coming to the Festival every year, only missing the summers he attended college. But it wasn’t until 2012 that he applied for, and was juried into, the show. Now he’s been an exhibitor for four years and has served as juror for the Junior Art Festival for the past two years. “There’s so much talent out there,” says Salvo. “I’m excited about these kids. They’re the ones who will take our place and they’re amazingly creative. They just need to keep going and not get discouraged. It’s so easy for artists to get discouraged.”

Though Giberson wasn’t raised in Orange County, he too had an impactful experience as a student that paved the way for his career in the arts. “I know from personal experience how much a little encouragement can mean in how a young person views themselves and their place in the world,” he says. “When I was in the third grade, I placed third in a school district competition and exhibition much like the Festival of Arts Junior Art Exhibit. Seeing my work exhibited publicly was my first experience in how it felt to have my art appreciated by a broader audience than my supportive family. It was a powerful first step in my lifelong art career.”

History and sponsorship of the exhibit

Since its inception in 1947, the Junior Art Exhibit has historically become one of the highlights of the summer show. “Over 70 years ago, exhibitor and board member Russell Iredell created the very first Junior Art Exhibit,” said Festival of Arts President David Perry in his opening remarks at this year’s annual awards’ ceremony. “It was a hit from the very beginning and continues to be a favorite among Festival visitors.”

Without financial support, of course, such impacts are impossible. The 2021 Junior Art Exhibit is funded in part by California First Leasing Corporation, Mark Porterfield of Laguna Beach, and a grant from the FOA Foundation. The exhibit is produced in partnership with the Imagination Celebration, Arts OC, and the OC Department of Education. The Festival of Arts is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds support the arts and art education in and about Laguna. This support is critical to the Junior Art Exhibit’s ongoing success.

Photo by Mitch Ridder

The 2021 Junior Art Exhibit Award winners, jurors, presenters, supporters, and educators gathered to celebrate on Sunday, Aug 15

In a world increasingly focused on promoting science, technology, and math – and a culture obsessed with screens – opportunities for cultivating artistic expression among our youth are dwindling. Sunday’s awards ceremony, as well as the many incredible works on display, highlight the importance of nurturing not only an education in the arts, but giving students creative outlets for self-expression. Early opportunities can have a lasting and profound impact. Just ask these many artists.