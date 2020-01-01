Going high not low in School Board race

Carrie Reynolds criticizes School Board candidate Sheri Morgan for attending Board meetings and speaking out on education policy and program issues. (“Board candidate Sheri Morgan may mean well, but she can’t get out of her own way,” Stu News, October 23). I thought being an “involved parent” who attended Board meetings and spoke up was valued as civic activism. Apparently, that’s only if you come to praise the School Board uncritically.

Reynolds supports “seasoned educator Kelly Osborne,” who I’ve never seen attend a Board meeting to speak up on public education issues. Kelly Osborne never fails to mention her teaching credential, but we are still waiting to hear about the classroom teaching career that Reynolds touts.

I know Sheri only from watching her at School Board meetings for the last ten years. I would describe her as sincere, conscientious, and articulate, often at least as well-informed on the issues as Board members or staff. Like all of us who run the gauntlet to speak at Board meetings, sometimes we are at our best, and sometimes we just do the best we can given Board defensiveness.

Sheri is not a polished PTA super mom or small town political wannabe, but she has paid her dues not just in PTA but in School Board committee service, where she showed herself a person of substance on issues. She had no ambitions and refused when asked to run, but finally seemingly felt called to it. She has a high IQ and intellectual honesty, tries to meet others half-way, but will not often leave what she believes true unsaid.

Sheri does not just mean well, she does well, researching and knowing the issues. No wonder Reynolds’ poison pen letter, in my view, does not address public school budget, curriculum, academic achievement metrics, or LBUSD pandemic response. Instead, she seemingly wants voters to oppose Morgan based on personality profiling and social clique pedigree.

As an early Board candidate this year, I wanted to offer different governance skills than two other reform candidates, Amy Kramer and Sheri Morgan. I suspended my campaign, however, because although not running as a ticket or always agreeing on issue, three candidates seeking a change in Board culture might have competed for the same voters and weighted the odds in favor of status quo candidates.

Like the rest of us, all the candidates have strengths and weaknesses. But the real problem we face, in my opinion, is the current Board believes what it does right justifies what it does wrong, so criticism is not tolerated. Without blindly supporting any candidate, I view Jan Vickers and Kelly Osborne as more likely to be part of the problem, and Amy Kramer and Sheri Morgan as more likely to be part of the solution.

Howard Hills

Laguna Beach