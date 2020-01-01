Last two weeks

It looks like these coming two weeks are going to be like a Dempsey/Firpo, no holds barred brawl between the president and Biden. Thursday evening’s debate gave a preview of coming events. More civility than in the prior debate, the two candidates confronted each other with what appears their respective primary attacks. While Biden focused on what he considers Trump’s gross negligence in the handling of the coronavirus nationally, Trump chose to pursue unverified stories of Biden and his son in relation to China, Russia, and the Ukraine. Trump did well on questioning why Biden and Obama did not accomplish programs now proposed by Biden during their eight years in office as president and vice president. I thought that Biden’s thrust on how Trump has disunified the country and his ostensible support of ultra-conservative militia groups was just as effective. There were other issues of importance including the rush to the Supreme Court appointment with the probability of the Affordable Care Act being declared unconstitutional leaving millions without healthcare benefits, Trump decreeing an end to the withholding of taxes on Social Security that could essentially bankrupt the fund in 2-3 years. I also thought that Trump’s dramatic proclamation that the market will crash and 401ks will be wiped out if Biden is elected president was effective.

So, both guys did well with their punches in this bout. There are less than two weeks left. I believe we aint hoid nuttin’ yet Put on your seat belts. We’re in for a turbulent ride.

Arnold Silverman

Laguna Niguel